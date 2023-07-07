MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In Monongalia County, the wheels are beginning to move once again on the highly-discussed panhandling ordinance.

Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said that he hopes to present the ordinance to the public in this upcoming week’s commission meeting.

The goal of the ordinance is to eliminate solicitation in the middle of the median, where officials, like Bloom, are considering it a safety concern for both drivers and the people standing there.

“There are key two points, there will not be any of handing donations or funding to an individual or group in the roadway,” Bloom said. “Also, [the ordinance] is going to go after those cars. Now you can’t stop and do it either. I believe it’s a safety factor.”

After much review over the past few weeks, officials are now calling it a vehicle and pedestrian ordinance. Most of the governments and their legal teams within the county have spent the past few weeks working together, reviewing documents and gathering statistics to potentially implement the ordinance.

“There’s a big initiative to do something, we will have the documentation from the fact that I just met with the MMPO (Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization) director to make sure that we can prove what we’re saying and it isn’t just numbers that we pulled out of a hat,” Bloom said.

Concerns have been raised with people wondering if this will be considered unconstitutional. However, Bloom said that three sets of attorneys have looked at the document and have said that it is “content neutral.”

“That’s what the Supreme Court wanted,” Bloom said. “I believe it’s constitutionally sound.”

Previously, Bloom and a collective group working on the ordinance wanted to make an educational component as a part of the punishment for violating it. One of the ideas tossed around was handing violators a piece of paper that lists all of the different resources they can use.

If the county decides to move forward with the ordinance, a public hearing will take place in the next few weeks.

“I am amazed how many calls I am getting from the community and from the other cities watching carefully on what we do,” Bloom said. “I really believe we have a great ordinance.”

Bloom said that he hopes it will be put into place by the end of August.