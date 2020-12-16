Morgantown Parking Authority to offer free parking during holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Parking Authority announced on Wednesday that it will be offering free parking for the holiday season.

According to a press release, free parking will be available all day in all metered lots, as well as all gated and metered parking garages from 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 20 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 28 for the Christmas holiday.

Additionally, free parking will be available for New Years for all metered lots and gated and metered parking garages from noon on Wednesday, December 30 to 5 a.m. on Monday, January 4.

Those with any questions or concerns can contact the Morgantown Parking Authority at 304-284-7435.