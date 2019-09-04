Morgantown physician admits to drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pittsburgh and Morgantown physician has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Dr. Parth Bharill, age 61, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to the release, Bharill admitted to working with the Redirections Treatment Advocates, LLC, of Morgantown, to write illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone. The crime occurred from November 2014 to January 2018 in Monongalia County.

According to the release, Bharill faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Inspector General at the U.S Department of Health and Human Services investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over this case.