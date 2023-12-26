MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown restaurant Lefty’s Place announced Saturday that it will be expanding across state lines into Cumberland, Maryland.

Currently, Lefty’s Place has two locations: one in Morgantown and another in Charleston, in partnership with Short Story Brewing which features a limited menu.

Lefty’s Place tavern-style pizza (WBOY image) Lefty’s Place Max’s Voodoo wings (WBOY image)

According to Lefty’s Place owner Amel Morris, the new location in Cumberland will have a full menu and bar similar to the Lefty’s Place location in Morgantown. The new location will be inside The Rosenbaum, a multi-purpose building in downtown Cumberland that holds office spaces, shopping and dining locations, apartments and more.

Operating hours for the location will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and is expected to open in 2024.

Lefty’s Place was previously featured on an edition of Restaurant Road Trip in March 2023 and is best known for its Detroit-style pizzas, wings and of course its sweet yet savory french fries.