MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — After about 30 years of operation, Casa D’Amici on High Street has moved to a new location only a few blocks away.

Local favorite pizza spot Casa D’Amici is now located near the halfway point of High Street in the old Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza location. Lotsa, which was known for its quickly-made wood-fired pizzas, closed permanently on April 4, 2022 after seven years of business. On Thursday, the location’s ovens were fired up once again to serve up pizzas for the first time in about 18 months.

“We have made incredible changes and cannot wait to serve our customers once again,” the business said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Casa D’Amici is a favorite especially among students because of its late hours, and is open past midnight seven days a week. Casa’s current hours are listed below.