MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Casa D’Amici, a popular Morgantown pizzeria, has announced that it will be temporarily shutting its doors.

No need to panic though if it was one of your favorite spots to eat. The restaurant said in a Facebook post that they plan on moving from their current location at 485 High Street, to the previous Lotsa Mozza location just down the road at 419 High Street.

Casa D’Amici downtown Morgantown location (WBOY – Image) Lotsa Mozza location in downtown Morgantown (WBOY – Image)

They hope to open the new location in September. The full Facebook post can be read below:

Starting Monday July 10th, we will close our downtown Morgantown location at 485 High St. We are working on moving to our new location and need to fully focus our time and energies into creating a bigger and better Casa D’Amici. We have truly loved our location for the past 30+ years but the time has come for us to move forward. We are grateful to have served families, friends, students, and countless others that have walked through our doors. Your support for our employees and business have meant more than you could possibly imagine. While we are sad that we must close our doors for the rest of the summer, we are thrilled to announce that we will be opening our new location on High Street by early September. Our new location will be 419 High St (previously Lotsa Mozza). We are ready for a new space that we can grow and continue to serve a product that we are proud of and people love. Please check out our Cheat Lake and Fairmont locations as we undergo this move. We are endlessly grateful Casa D’Amici Facebook Post

The next closest Casa D’Amici location in Morgantown can be found at 5000 Mid Atlantic Drive, which is near the Interstate 68 and Cheat Road intersection.