(Morgantown Police Department photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual.

The person pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a felony assault that took place on Chestnut Ridge Road on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of this person should contact the Morgantown Police Department’s Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or submit an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.