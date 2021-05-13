Morgantown Police Department accepting applications for entry-level police officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level police officer.

According to a press release, the police officer entry-level civil service exam will be held on Saturday, June 19, and applications must be submitted no later than Friday, June 14.



Potential candidates can obtain applications from the Morgantown City Clerk’s office, located at 389 Spruce Street, or on the city website. A testing fee of $25 is due upon submission, the release explains.



Applicants must be 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age at the time of submitting the application, the city said. Other qualifications include holding a high school diploma or GED and being a U.S. citizen for three years. Prospective candidates must have a valid driver’s license or government issued identification. Once hired, it is required that applicants establish and maintain a permanent residence within a one-hour driving time of 300 Spruce Street within 90 days of notification of permanent status.



Candidates who have submitted a completed application will take the written Civil Service Examination on Saturday, June 19, the release states. The Police Civil Service Commission will hold a second entry-level police officer examination in October. The specific date for that exam will be announced at a later time.



For more information about the position, contact Christine Wade by phone at 304-284-7434 or by email.