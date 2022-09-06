MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department announced on Tuesday that K-9 Hunter passed away on Sept. 6 after years of service.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that progressed beyond treatment. He was eight years old. Hunter conducted numerous narcotics searches and several tracks for the Morgantown Police Department with his handler Officer D. Helms during his time of service.

K-9 Hunter and his handler Officer Helms (Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

K-9 Hunter (Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

“It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces the end of watch for K-9 Hunter on this date,” said the post. It continued, “Our sincerest appreciation to Doctors Seiler and Thomas-Dietrich, the Paw Prints Veterinary Clinic Staff, and High Meadow Pet Crematory for their treatment, support, and services during this time.”

K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels, Inc. The post called the team “an asset to the department and the citizens of Morgantown.”

Memorial services for K-9 Hunter have not been announced at this time.