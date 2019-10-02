Morgantown Police Department holds Coffee with a Cop event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were making themselves more accessible to hear the public’s concerns on Wednesday.

Police officers met with community members at two Morgantown area McDonald’s Wednesday morning.

Officers were there to discuss topics from areas of concern in the community to the challenges police face on a regular basis.

They said it’s one of the best ways to find out where help is most needed.

“You know, there’s no email, there’s no phone call, there’s not complaint. We meet people here, one-on-one conversation, face to face, and that’s the best way to do it, that way we know exactly what needs to be done,” said Officer Mark Cable.

The Morgantown department joined other police departments around the country in hosting similar events throughout the day.