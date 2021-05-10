Morgantown Police looking into early morning High Street fights, viral videos of incidents

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating several physical fights on High Street, early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 9, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to three reported physical altercations, according to a news release.

Several videos of at least one of the incidents has made the rounds on social media and Youtube. In the videos, a group of people is seen swarming around a car, assaulting the people in the car and pulling a young woman out onto the street.

Detectives are currently reviewing footage and attempting to identify individuals involved in the three separate incidents, officials said. Anyone with information should contact the Morgantown Police Department’s TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520 or call the non-emergency line at 304-284-7522, ext. 0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories