Morgantown Police looking into early morning High Street fights, viral videos of incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating several physical fights on High Street, early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 9, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to three reported physical altercations, according to a news release.

Several videos of at least one of the incidents has made the rounds on social media and Youtube. In the videos, a group of people is seen swarming around a car, assaulting the people in the car and pulling a young woman out onto the street.

Detectives are currently reviewing footage and attempting to identify individuals involved in the three separate incidents, officials said. Anyone with information should contact the Morgantown Police Department’s TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520 or call the non-emergency line at 304-284-7522, ext. 0.