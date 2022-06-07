(Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing the High Street Jimmy John’s at gunpoint.

According to a release from the Morgantown Police Department, the man in the attached picture entered the store at 1:30 a.m. on May 31. When an employee opened the cash register, he pointed a handgun at her and took cash from the register.

Police said that after grabbing the money, the man left the store and ran down Fayette Street to Chestnut Street. He was last seen on security cameras running down Reid Street toward the intersection of University Avenue and Beechurst Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.