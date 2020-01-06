Morgantown Police searching for owner of lost large sum of money

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the owner of a large sum of money that was found by a Morgantown city employee and turned into the police department, according to a press release.

The release stated that this large sum of money was found and given to police during the holiday season, and that police would like to return this money to its rightful owner.

In the release, police said the rightful owner of the money must be able to state the amount of money that was found, as well as be able to describe the way it was packaged to make a claim. Additional questions such as when and where the money was lost will also need to be answered, according to the release.

Police stated that the owner of the lost money, or anyone with any information should call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.