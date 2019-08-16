Breaking News
Morgantown Police seek to identify person of interest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department has received complaints of trespassing, damage to property and stolen items from yards and porches in the Greenmont neighborhood.

According to police, neighbors in the area have described two white females and a white male in the area during the times of the activities.

Police said a person of interest was captured on surveillance video. She has a large tattoo inside of her right forearm.

If anyone can identify the person of interest, police are encouraging citizens to contact Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284 – 7522.

