Morgantown Police seeking assistance in finding missing man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been reported as missing to the Morgantown Police Department.

Hassan “AJ” Aino

According to a release sent out by the police department, Hassan “AJ” Aino, 25, of Morgantown, has not been seen by in family in more than a week.

On Oct. 22, Aino’s 2019 Subaru Impreza was found in Garrett County, Maryland, and Aino was reported missing on Oct. 25, according to the release.

Aino is described as being a 5’3″ black male with black hair and brown eyes who weights 135 pounds, officers said, and he is also described as having a mustache and short beard.

Anyone with information as to Aino’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department’s detectives division at 304-284-7454, or to call the TIPS line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

