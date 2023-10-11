MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department has issued a warning to the public about a phone scam that appears to come from the department itself.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, officers have received multiple reports of scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and then calling citizens while pretending to be officers on the other line. They then try to “trick citizens out of money,” the post said.

The department has assured the public that these calls are fraudulent. Those who receive a call are encouraged to not disclose any personal information to scammers on the other line. Those who receive questionable calls are also able to verify them by calling the Morgantown Police Department’s non-emergency number at 304-284-7522.