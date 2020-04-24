Morgantown prepares to transition interim city manager into the position in May

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The city of Morgantown’s current city manager has accepted a new position in Royal Oaks Michigan, which will cause the city to transition to an interim city manager when he leaves his current position on May 14.

Emily Muzzarelli

During its meeting on April 21, the Morgantown City Council decided that until such a time that the city manager position had been filled, Emily Muzzarelli, who is currently the assistant city manager, will assume the role in the interim.

As for the transition itself, which will take place on May 14, Mazzarelli said officials are working to make the process easy, however, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order has caused some issues for the department.

“The coronavirus pandemic kind of threw everyone upside down. It wasn’t something anyone was prepared for in any industry, so it definitely hasn’t been an easy adjustment to make for an organization who is very much face-to-face, service-based, and communicating with the public.” Emily Muzzarelli, Morgantown Assistant City Manager

While Muzzarelli said has no intention of applying for city manager, she does have plans and projects she would like to see started while she is in the position, she said.

The city of Morgantown is looking to hire a recruitment firm to find a suitable candidate for the position, which Muzzarelli said a quick turn-around for was a three or four month period. Once a suitable candidate is hired as city manager, Muzzarelli said she would return to her previous role as assistant city manager.

“From what I’ve heard from others in the industry it really makes a much more competitive process as far as outsiders applying for the position whenever they know that there’s not an internal candidate or the assistant city manager. I think sometimes when there is that internal applicant some of the maybe stronger candidates may not apply for the position thinking that, you know, city council may have already made their decision.” Emily Muzzarelli, Morgantown Assistant City Manager

While in the position, Muzarreli plans on bringing for a few different proposals before Morgantown’s city council to be enacted during and after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, she said.

She also plans to bring a plan for a “Focused Work Week,” to the city council during Tuesday’s meeting, as well as continuing her work on planning the new runway at the Morgantown Municipal Airport.