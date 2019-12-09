Morgantown press conference held on return of insulin caravan from Canada

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – People who are insulin-dependent, family members, elected officials and candidates departed Candlewood Suites in Morgantown Sunday Morning to conduct a medical shopping trip to Canada.

Many feel that people suffering from diabetes should not have to go to another country to obtain reasonably priced medications. A press conference was held upon the return of the insulin caravan at Candlewood Suites Sunday night.

“The savings was great but when I walked out of the pharmacy knowing that I made my living in West Virginia and that is where my money came from and I had to go to another country to give it to them to buy medicine, now that bothers me,” said Judy Alexander, a resident of Oak Hill.

The point that the group of West Virginians from several corners of the Mountain State are hoping to make is that that insulin is cheaper outside of the United States.

“You know my mom works all day and I work two part-time jobs in high school and taking college classes just to pay for my own medicine. So, you know I have to choose you know, what I want to do over my, so I can have my insulin,” said Roxy Vasil, a resident of Morgantown.

Many of elected officials within the state are working on legal legislation that will cap the co-pay on insulin. Colorado was the first state to pass a cap on insulin copays. Other states are looking into passing similar laws as well.

“I would say please Governor Justice get on board with this. Its good public policy it helps regular West Virginia people. We don’t need them to be bankrupted by these, by big pharma, by big insurance, or big whoever. This is a thing that we can pass that will help a lot of West Virginian’s,” said Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) West Virginia House of Delegates for District 51.

Those in the caravan stated that the trip to Canada was successful despite the long journey and the savings for the insulin was worth trip. Many are already planning on going back in the near future to fill their next insulin prescription.