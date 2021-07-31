Morgantown Pride hosts pet palooza

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Pride had a pet palooza event on Saturday. Local residents had the opportunity to bring their furry friend out on a beautiful day in Monongalia County.

Family photos were a big part of the day.

The event was held in the parking lot at Gene’s Beer Garden, with a vendor set up with dog treats and other things to buy for pets. Family photos were taken at the rainbow crosswalk in front. Overall, it was a way for people to get outside, enjoy the day together, and spend some time with animals.

“People have been dying for pet merch and pet centered activities — family activities. So, we thought we would put one together,” said Rozzy Lauderback, the president of Morgantown Pride.

Morgantown Pride has lots of events on the calendar through the summer and fall months while the weather is still warm. To learn more about those events, click here.