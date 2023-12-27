MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown’s Public Works Department will once again offer its pickup and drop-off services for Christmas Trees starting next month.

According to a release, the service will run from Jan. 2-12 and will be available to all Morgantown residents within city limits. All trees collected during this period will be donated to the West Virginia DNR to enhance fish habitats at Chet Lake, Tygart Lake and Jackson’s Mill.

The release said that pickups will occur on a ward-by-ward basis, with each ward receiving pickups on a specific day of the week. Anyone who wants to arrange a pickup at their address should call 304-291-7465.

The pickup schedule is as follows:

Monday – Third Ward

Tuesday – Fourth and Seventh Wards

Wednesday – First and Second Wards

Thursday – None

Friday – Fifth and Sixth Wards

Saturday – None

Sunday – None

In addition to pickups, all Morgantown residents can drop off their trees at the City Garage until Jan. 12.