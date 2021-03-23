Morgantown Public Works offers free materials for public pickup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown Public Works Department is offering free materials to citizens including fill dirt, concrete rubble, wood chips and firewood for pick up.

Image of the wood chips available for free pickup

“Most of the materials are things that we gather throughout the year,” Public Works Director Alexandra Stockdale said. “For example, the dirt is from cleaning up different worksites, construction sites, ditching, things like that. And then, the trees — we remove hundreds of trees every year, so we come up with all of these extra materials. And then the rubble, the concrete rumble, we demolish a lot of concrete slabs, and that’s how we got that material.”

The public, Stockdale said, has responded really well to the announcement of free materials. On Tuesday, March 23, Stockdale said her team was “swamped” by people coming in to collect items.

It is first come first serves, but if you are worrying about missing out, Stockdale said not to worry.

Image of concrete rubble available for free pickup

“We almost never run out of these materials because we’re constantly generating them,” she said. “I mean, just — anytime throughout the year, if people want these materials, we try to be very accommodating. But it is nice if someone can give us a heads up, like through an email or a phone call, because that way we can schedule for somebody to be there to load the dirt or load the trees. Because it’s too heavy to try to load yourself.”

The Public Works Department is accepting appointments Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to pick up materials at the City Garage at 2020 Mississippi Street, call 304-291-7469.