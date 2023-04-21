MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, activists made their presence felt and heard at the Monongalia County Courthouse Square.

Groups including Friends of Blackwater, the West Virginia Chapter of Sierra Club, the Horseshoe Run Community and others voiced out their concerns about a potential logging project that could impact the Upper Cheat River and the Monongahela National Forest.

Those at the rally hoped to raise awareness about the project by the U.S. Forest Service that would impact old-growth and mature trees. The project plans to remove trees that have stood for 80 years or longer.

Participants brought signs, talked with people that walked by and encouraged them to sign a petition.

Honk if you love trees sign (WBOY – Image)

Last April, President Biden signed an executive order to strengthen America’s forests, boost wildfire resilience, and combat global deforestation. On Friday, he doubled down on his focus on the climate by signing an executive order further embedding environmental justice into the work of federal agencies to achieve real, measurable progress that communities can count on.

The goal for last year’s executive order was “protecting communities from intensifying climate impacts.” A year later, the Chair of the WV Chapter of Sierra Club, Jim Kotcon, doesn’t believe the U.S. Forest Service is following suit.

Kotcon, and others, are worried that mature and old-growth trees will be lost, as will their benefits to the environment with them.

“West Virginia has suffered the effects of flooding from extreme weather – a trend that will only get worse,” Kotcon said. “Logging planned on the Upper Cheat River would remove trees on steep slopes, which increases the risk of flooding. We need to preserve these trees.”

12 News reached out to Monongahela Forest officials and have yet to receive a comment.