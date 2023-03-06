MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown’s communications department is looking to give the city a rebrand.

“Morgantown is growing rapidly and has become a key moving destination for many families and up-and-coming businesses. We, as a city, believe that our city logo and branding need to evolve with these changes to better represent Morgantown as a city and where our community wants to go in the future,” said director of communications, Drew Bailey, in a City of Morgantown release.

The communications department will be looking to social media feedback as the rebranding develops. “All community members are encouraged to participate through the city’s social media platforms or by contacting their city council representatives,” the release said.

The new brand elements are expected to be completed by the end of the year, with implementation coming the following year.

“Even as our brand changes, we are striving to highlight our city’s historic character visually and through storytelling,” Bailey said. “The new look and feel will represent a commitment to excellence and to the purpose of providing outstanding service for all people and businesses.”