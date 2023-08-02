The first annual Morgantown Music Festival started at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on May 28.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The free Morgantown Ruby Summer Concert Series is finishing up with four more concerts scheduled in August, but now, the city has released for the free fall Ruby Movie Series.

All of the movies will be free to the public and held at the Ruby Amphitheater at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on Sundays. Each week, two movies will be shown, the first aimed at a family audience and the second geared toward adults.

The schedule is as follows:

September 10

5 p.m. – Lightyear (PG)

7 p.m. – Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

September 17

5 p.m. – Strange World (PG)

7 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13)

September 24

5 p.m. – The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)

7 p.m. – Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13)

October 8

5 p.m. – The Bad Guys (PG)

7 p.m. – Fast X (PG-13)

October 15

5 p.m. – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)

7 p.m. – The Flash (PG-13)

October 22

5 p.m. – The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

7 p.m. – The Batman (PG-13)

October 29

5 p.m. – Monster House (PG)

7 p.m. – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R)

Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, drinks and blankets. And at the final movie, Monster House and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 29, people are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, as long as they are “appropriate,” the release from the city said.