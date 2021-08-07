Morgantown resident calls on community to get city cleaned

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown resident is calling on the community to help clean up some of the roads.

Todd Stainbrook, a Morgantown resident, said he’s tired of looking at high grass, weeds, rocks and gravel on some roads.

High weeds on roads in Morgantown. Courtesy: Todd Stainbrook Facebook

Stainbrook said after he complained about the road conditions on Facebook last week the Division of Highways came out and did some work, but he still feels there’s more to do. One thing he feels isn’t finished is the drains on Patteson Drive that have clogged and caused flooding during recent rainstorms.

Now Stainbrook is asking the community to do their parts, whether that means cutting grass and weeding themselves or telling local officials that they want work to be done.

“We as a community want to know what MUB and the DOH are doing to resolve the flooding problem,” Stainbrook said. “I don’t want my house flooded anymore. Seven years I’ve been in my house, and it floods twice in six weeks. So, we want to know what’s being done. We don’t want to be told something is being done. We want to know what’s being done. We want to see it. I haven’t seen it.”

Stainbrook plans to continue to ask local officials to have the road cleaned up.