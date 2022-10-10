MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Grab a slice of cake to celebrate Helen Statler’s 100th birthday.

Statler, a resident at Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, turned triple digits on Monday. On Sunday, She celebrated her big milestone surrounded by her loved ones.

Statler celebrating her turning 100 years old (Courtesy: Morgan Robinson)

When asked about her mindset for her life, she told 12 News, “I have a saying, I tell people I take (life) one day at a time, sweet Jesus. That’s what I do, one day at a time.”

All of us at WBOY would like to wish Helen a very happy 100th birthday.