MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown held its “Pop-Up Plaza” at the Monongalia County Courthouse on Tuesday, which allowed Morgantown residents to bring lunch and enjoy some community activities.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, there were many things for people to get into, some of which included:

Aristotle Jones performing live

Interactive art-making for all ages

Yard-sized games

Coffee and pastries provided by Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes

Acquired Taste making art. (WBOY Image)

Morgantown Arts Center showing off Morgantown art history. (WBOY Image)

Kids playing with life-sized games. (WBOY Image)

Colorful benches. (WBOY Image)

Ideas from the previous Pop-Up Plaza event. (WBOY Image)

Voting booth where red marbles were for benches, green were for small parks, blue was for public art, and violet was for a science museum. (WBOY Image)

There were also many different tables set up with organizations and shops from around the community for people to enjoy. Main Street’s table was set up for people to vote on what they felt should be brought to Morgantown’s public spaces. While walking around the square, there were boards for people to even write future ideas down on.

While talking with the organizer of the event, Amy Loomis, she told a 12 News reporter why it is important to get residents engaged in events like hers. She said, “public spaces are for everyone, so it’s important for people to know that public spaces are welcoming. They’re a reason to come downtown and to love where they live, to meet their neighbors and also to meet the people that make their city work.”

Loomis and her collaborator Julie Bryan felt there was a need to enliven public spaces with seating, art-making and music. She said that many people told them that they missed hearing live music from the square on a regular basis, so the event is an attempt to help liven that area up again.

The first Pop-Up Plaza was held in 2019 but had to be held off through the pandemic. Main Street Morgantown held its first Pop-Up event since 2019 back in May of this year with Tuesday’s event being the last for the year. Loomis said that they hope to receive the funding to bring it back again next year.

The next Main Street Morgantown event is a “July Arts Walk,” that will take place on July 8 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on High Street in downtown Morgantown.