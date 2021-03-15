Morgantown residents raise concerns after WVU cancels vaccine appointments

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Some West Virginians who thought they were set to get COVID-19 vaccinations, are now left without appointments.

Brandon Waters, a WVU alumnus and Morgantown resident, explained that he was excited when he scheduled an appointment for the vaccine, but it was only secured for a few hours.

“Literally, the appointment slots were disappearing off the screen in front of you. So I’d finally gotten one, and the next morning is when I got the email that it was canceled,” Waters said.

Waters signed up for the appointment after someone sent him the link to a WVU medicine website.

Waters also explained that when he signed up, the website said anyone who is 16 or older and met West Virginia’s current vaccination guideline requirements on the DHHR’s website could schedule an appointment.

The link let Waters, some of his friends, and dozens of others, to sign up for appointments on March 17 – 19. but later they all got a message that their appointments were canceled.

“To schedule an appointment at our vaccine clinic, individuals must answer a series of questions online to determine if they meet the State’s current eligibility requirements. However, several people were able to schedule their appointments without answering these required questions by using a link that circulated widely on several social media sites. Unfortunately, many of those people did not meet the current eligibility requirements, so we were required to cancel their appointments, at least for now,” explained a WVU spokesperson. “However, we expect everyone to have access to the vaccine relatively soon as the vaccines become more widely available. In the meantime, the State has understandably established priorities based on a variety of risk factors and first wants to vaccinate those people who are most at-risk. We are simply asking people to follow the State’s priorities and let those who are most at-risk get their vaccines first.”

If you look at WVU Medicine’s vaccine website now, it states that Morgantown-area residents that are 50 years of age or older can get a vaccine by appointment only, and only West Virginia residents are eligible.

With those current WVU Medicine requirements, Waters has to find another way to get the vaccine.

“I think it’s just one of those back to square ones, you know, there is no way to get a vaccine,” Waters said.

WVU medicine currently has open appointments on their website for Wednesday, March 17, and Friday, March 19 for those who are eligible.