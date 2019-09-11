Morgantown responders honor fallen colleagues who died at World Trade Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three first responders in the area honored their colleagues who died at the World Trade Center 18 years ago.

Chelsea Cress, Crystal Morris and Cassie Brown were challenging themselves to walk the same number of steps in bunker gear as first responders did at the towers.

The responders were hosted at the Planet Fitness in Morgantown. Cress said it’s a simple way to honor the work done 18 years ago.

“They worked so hard just to save as many as they possibly can, and to honor them, I feel that this is the least we could do,” said Cress.

Cress said she hopes to continue the tradition next year, and invite more people to participate.