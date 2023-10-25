MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity announced on Wednesday that the Morgantown ReStore has officially closed its doors due to “current market conditions.”

According to a release, the business ceased operations at the end of its business day on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The Mon Valley Habitat Board of Directors voted to close the store because the aforementioned conditions led to “contractions in community spending” which has impacted the store’s business.

The release said that donations and foot traffic in the store have remained steady, but shopping patterns have changed which has led to a decline in sales.

“While it was a difficult decision, closing the ReStore will allow Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity to refocus on its core mission of building affordable homes for low-to-moderate-income families,” said Elaine Holstine McVay, executive director. “For many years, the ReStore has provided customers throughout Morgantown and surrounding areas with access to new and gently used items for home repair, décor, and more. The ReStore’s dedicated staff and volunteers have provided a unique shopping experience for our customers, supporting the local community at the same time.”

The store plans to hold an “inventory reduction sale” later this fall with information set to be made available on the Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity’s website as well as its Facebook page.

Despite the store’s closure, the release said that construction is still set to begin on three homes in the Fairmont area starting this November and additional homes in the Morgantown area are planned for 2024 and beyond.

Applications are currently open for families that wish to apply to the Habitat’s Home Ownership Program. Those who wish to support any of the Habitat’s projects through time, materials or money are encouraged to contact the Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity by emailing info@monvalleyhfh.org or by calling 304-292-0914.