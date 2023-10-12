MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown road will be closed for most of the day on Saturday for the annual Hops on The Mon event.

High Street will be closed between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, the Morgantown Police Department said in a press release. Its officers will be stationed to help drivers around the closure, the release said. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.

Fifty breweries from West Virginia and beyond are slated to attend the beer sampling event. Local restaurants will also be competing for attendees’ votes for best barbeque during the “The Big BBQ Revue.” Click here to see a full list.

More information about the event, as well as tickets, can be found on its official website.