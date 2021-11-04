Morgantown roadwork extended; delays expected for WVU traffic

WVDOH crew at work on the intersection of University and Patteson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A culvert repair, which has caused traffic delays for residents near West Virginia University, has been extended for another week.

The intersection of Patteson Drive and University Avenue in Morgantown has been under construction for a while, and the West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that the roadwork will continue until Nov. 12. The previously expected completion date was Friday, Nov. 5.

Drivers in that area should expect the single-lane closure and tight roadway have been in effect since Oct. 20. The road work will be at night, meaning that actively working laborers will only be on the site from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The work area is currently blocked off by a barrier wall.