Morgantown roadwork to cause traffic delays near WVU

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Drivers going into Morgantown toward West Virginia University should expect delays starting Wednesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways warns motorists of extended traffic delays around the intersection of Patteson Drive and University Avenue in Monongalia County for culvert repair and paving work. Starting off, only one lane will be open going toward WVU, and traffic going towards Morgantown will be restricted. Which lanes are closed will vary as the project progresses.

The traffic delays will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and continue through Friday, Nov. 5. Expect delays on Monday through from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories