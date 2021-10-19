Morgantown roadwork to cause traffic delays near WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Drivers going into Morgantown toward West Virginia University should expect delays starting Wednesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways warns motorists of extended traffic delays around the intersection of Patteson Drive and University Avenue in Monongalia County for culvert repair and paving work. Starting off, only one lane will be open going toward WVU, and traffic going towards Morgantown will be restricted. Which lanes are closed will vary as the project progresses.

The traffic delays will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and continue through Friday, Nov. 5. Expect delays on Monday through from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.