MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re an adult looking for a way to stay active during the winter with a fun contact sport, roller derby might be for you. The annual Jingle Brawl hosted around 140 players from multiple teams across the area to compete in the largest roller derby tournament of the year in the region.

The teams that participate include mixed-gender teams as well as women’s teams. Elizabeth Clever, a skater from the Morgantown Derby Team, said the sport is a fun way to exercise, meet people, compete, and bring out your inner child.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s very challenging, both mentally and physically,” Clever said. “A lot is going on all at one time, so you really have to keep a lot of the rules, a lot of strategy in your head while you’re running into people in roller skates.”

Beth Hollingshad, derby ambassador for Sunday’s event, explained the roller derby rules to the audience so they could learn more about the fast-paced game they were watching. Hollingshad said this was her eighth roller derby and it’s a sport she loves and is passionate about.

“A lot of people join to kind of have that excuse to hit somebody,” Hollingshad said. “A lot of parents, a lot of health care providers, people with very stressful jobs come here and blow off steam with us by hitting into each other, knocking each other over. But then [competitors are] also the first person to help that person up and congratulate them on what a good hit that was.”

Hollingshad and Clever said they’re always welcoming new members to their Morgantown team. Whether you have skating experience or not they said everyone is welcome. For more information, you can go to the Morgantown Roller Vixens Facebook page.