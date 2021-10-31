Morgantown Running holds 5th annual Halloween half-marathon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Running hosted its fifth annual Halloween half-marathon on Sunday morning along the Mon River Trail.

About 150 runners beat the sun to come out and run approximately 6 1/2 miles down and back on the trail, braving cold and rainy conditions while doing it. An hour after the race began, about 25 children stepped off for a separate, mile-long race. All participants were encouraged to dress up for the race to celebrate the holiday.

For many of the runners, the race concluded months of prep and training in running groups, with many teams sticking together once they stepped off the starting line. For some, like Alexanna Rodgers, the connection to running ran a little deeper.

“I run for somebody I love who passed away,” she said. “And once I got into it, I never looked back. And I really enjoy it and it’s worth it. It feels really good every time.”

Following the race, Morgantown Running unveiled a new feature of the race — trophies for all the runners that finished.

The next race for Morgantown Running will be on Thanksgiving morning for the annual Turkey Trot 5K. Click here to learn more.