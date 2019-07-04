Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Morgantown Running holds annual Four on the Fourth race

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Morgantown Running hosted its annual Four on the Fourth race Thursday morning.

Runners geared up in patriotic apparel to run through a four mile course that started and finished at the Seneca Center. Everyone participating received a shirt and the top four runners were awarded with a pair of shoes or shirt and socks from vendors.

“We’ve had this race for eight years now. It’s just a good way to start your holiday, to kind of get it going and get some exercise in and it’s hot, but everybody loves it and we just try to have a good atmosphere and then we have a kids race following, so the kids love that,” said Heather Cleary, owner of Morgantown Running.

More than 300 people showed up for Thursday’s race.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News