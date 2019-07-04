Morgantown Running holds annual Four on the Fourth race

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Morgantown Running hosted its annual Four on the Fourth race Thursday morning.

Runners geared up in patriotic apparel to run through a four mile course that started and finished at the Seneca Center. Everyone participating received a shirt and the top four runners were awarded with a pair of shoes or shirt and socks from vendors.

“We’ve had this race for eight years now. It’s just a good way to start your holiday, to kind of get it going and get some exercise in and it’s hot, but everybody loves it and we just try to have a good atmosphere and then we have a kids race following, so the kids love that,” said Heather Cleary, owner of Morgantown Running.

More than 300 people showed up for Thursday’s race.