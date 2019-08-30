Morgantown Safelite AutoGlass sponsors United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties fundraiser

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Safelite AutoGlass of Morgantown organized a fundraiser for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties at Blaze Pizza Thursday.

Blaze Pizza will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of a meal to united way. The mission of united way is to provide help to those in need with its agencies focusing on health, education, and financial stability.

“We have 46 programs and 24 funded agencies here in Monongalia and Preston Counties. So, the money that we are raising, we’re trying to raise $1.345 million this year,” said Amanda Posey, Director of Marketing and Communication of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties are always looking for donors, advocates, and volunteers. They said that everyone can be a part of the work they are doing while building up a strong community for everyone can live and work together.