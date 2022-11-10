UPDATE: 11/10/22, 3:17 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department announced at 3:12 p.m. that the lockdown at North Elementary School has been removed. Police said that they believe that someone may have been hunting on private land a “considerable distance” from the school.

ORIGINAL: 11/10/22, 2:44 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Elementary School in Morgantown was placed on lockdown Thursday after gunshots were heard in the area, Morgantown Police announced.

According to a press release, officers responded to the school for a “shots heard” call at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Officers were told that gunshots were heard in the woods behind the school, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Morgantown Police and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies are both on scene searching the surrounding area and investigating as of 2:30 p.m., according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.