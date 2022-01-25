Morgantown seeking commissioned mural artist

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is seeking a professional artist or a professional artist’s team to create a public artwork mural in the Woodburn neighborhood.

The mural will be located on an exterior brick wall of the Woodburn Community Complex, former Woodburn Elementary School and will be approximately 32’ wide by 18’ high. The mural is a move toward the city’s goal of supporting arts and culture. According to the Woodburn Mural Project call for art, the city is also working with the Board of Parks and Recreation to design and install a new playground and park. Both the mural and park are part of a revitalization of the Woodburn neighborhood.

According to the call for artists, the city is looking for an artist who can work directly with youth and other community stakeholders in the design and implementation of the project.

Finalists for the project will be chosen in March, and the artists will be selected in May or June. Morgantown residents can expect to see the completed mural in the summer of 2022.

Main Street Morgantown also commissioned several murals in the city including three murals in the downtown area in 2021.

According to the bid posting by the city, the budget for the commissioned project is $10,000, all-inclusive. Interested artists should submit the following required materials:

Samples of Work – Six digital images (jpeg format preferred)

Caption sheet identifying each image by title of artwork, medium, dimensions, dates, price (if applicable) and location. Image file names must correspond to the caption sheet

Resume or CV

Three references (including full names, titles, affiliations, and contact information)

Letter of interest (1-3 pages). Preference will be given to an expanded artist statement relating to this specific project

Statement on community engagement

Applicants can submit preliminary design ideas or concepts and up to three selections of representative printed materials along with their required materials. Applicants must submit their materials by Feb. 25. For more information click here.