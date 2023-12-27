MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown announced Wednesday that it has selected a location for a new fire station after receiving $6 million in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for the current South High station.

The city selected a piece of land at the corner of Don Knotts Boulevard and Prarie Avenue as the proposed location. The city council will consider acquiring the property on Jan. 2 and again on Jan. 16.

Location of the proposed site at the corner of Don Knotts Blvd. and Prarie Ave. (WBOY Image)

Due to the funding for the project falling under CDS, the city will have to obtain approval from the West Virginia State Historical Protection Office (SHPO) as well as an environmental an tribal review among other things. If approved, the property would be acquired with “capital escrow” funds, the release said.

“This new location will allow quick, direct access to Don Knotts Boulevard,” said Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli.

The Morgantown City Council will stream its next meeting on Jan. 2 here.