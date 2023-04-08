MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recycling event for hard-to-recycle items will be held on Earth Day, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mountaineer Transfer Station at 2130 Rail Street in Westover for Morgantown residents.

According to a release from the City of Morgantown, the event is a collaboration between the City of Morgantown and Republic Services and will allow Morgantown residents to more easily recycle items like batteries, electronics and even CRT televisions at no cost. Participants must show proof of residency.

“Not everyone has access to curbside or electronics recycling, and there is no place in Mon County to recycle alkaline batteries,” Special Projects Coordinator, Vanessa Reaves, said. “This event creates an opportunity for city residents to recycle a wide variety of everyday items in one place.”

The City of Morgantown will also hold a litter clean-up along Don Knotts Blvd. and Caperton Trail on April 22. Those who sign up for the clean-up will meet at Heritage Park at 9 a.m.

Other upcoming recycling and clean-up opportunities can be found on the Morgantown city calendar.