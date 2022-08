MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.

The Sheetz on Chaplin Hill Road will be closing at midnight on Aug. 29. The reason for this closure is for the remodeling of the building.

Sheetz officials said employees will be transferred to other Sheetz stores until the remodeling is complete. They hope to re-open on Feb. 19.