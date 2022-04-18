Trigger Warning: This post contains photos that may be troubling to some.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A dog was abandoned and left in the cold rain, laying in his own feces, for seven hours, and an animal sanctuary in Morgantown is trying to find justice.

According to a Facebook post by the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia, employees arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday morning and found a dog that someone had leashed to their walkway.

The post said that at around 12:35 early Monday morning, two people walked the dog down their driveway, tied him to an uncovered part of their walkway, and abandoned him there. “Temperatures were near freezing, with rain and sleet,” the post said. “He laid in his own feces for 7 hours.”

(Courtesy: Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia)

(Courtesy: Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia)

The shelter said that they are reviewing security footage to get more info about the people who left the dog out. At this point, representatives from the shelter believe that the intentions of the pair that left him were not good. “This is illegal and beyond disgusting,” said the post.

(Courtesy: Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia)

Photos taken by shelter representatives show the dog tied onto a walkway with feces pawprints just feet from a sign that reads “Warning: No dropping off animals This area is monitored.”

Animal Friends of North Central is asking the public to help them find information about the man and woman who left the dog. “We are just trying to get some justice for this poor guy.” If you recognize the dog or know anything about the situation, the shelter encourages you to call them at 304-290-4738 or email the Shelter Coordinator at afwvdirector@gmail.com.

Right now, the dog is on stay hold at the Canine Adoption Center in Westover. After he is held there for five days, he will be evaluated for rescue.

For more information about the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia, to learn about adopting an animal or to donate to the Animal Friends, visit their website.