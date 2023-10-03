MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown announced that crews from AllStar Ecology will be spraying herbicide on one of West Virginia’s worst invasive species on Tuesday.

The work will be below the Deckers Creek rail trail between the sewage pumping station and the Greenmont pedestrian bridge.

The herbicide will be sprayed on Japanese knotweed, which usually grows near wetlands, and botanists with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have identified it as one of the worst invasive plant species in the state.

Japanese knotweed grows and spreads quickly and can negatively affect water quality and fish habitat, but unlike native species, it doesn’t stabilize stream banks.

The City of Morgantown advised those walking by the affected section of the Deckers Creek rail trail to navigate the area with caution.

Click here to learn about more of West Virginia’s worst invasive plants.