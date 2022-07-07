MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With seemingly unrelenting 40-year record high inflation, some businesses are trying a new approach to attract customers, including one in Morgantown.

Not long after news of a Savannah, Georgia-area gas station lowering its gas prices to below $2 a gallon over the Independence Day weekend drew national headlines, the Shoe Carnival in Morgantown Thursday announced that it’s holding an “Inflation Buster Weekend” sale this weekend, July 9 and July 10.

The giveaways are in-stores only, and include:

Customers who buy two or more pairs of shoes get a chance to win $15 gas or grocery gift cards.

2X Shoe Perks Points for Shoe Perks members.

Chances to win $100 gas gift cards, $100 grocery gift cards to Walmart and free shoes throughout the day.

The chance to win free gas for a year.

The Morgantown location is at 80 Colliers Crossing and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.