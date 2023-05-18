Kelly and “Waffles” (Courtesy:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown fifth grader has been selected as West Virginia’s state finalist in the Doodle for Google Student Contest, and she needs your help to have her art featured on Google’s homepage.

Kelly Meadows, who is a fifth grade student at Ridgedale Elementary School is one of the 55 state and territory winners and was selected from thousands of entries, according to a press release.

To help Kelly’s art titled “Cheese and Waffles” make it on Google’s homepage, West Virginians, or anyone across the U.S., can vote for Kelly at this link from May 18 to 25. Five finalists will be chosen by the vote, and one of those five will be chosen as the national winner.

From the prompt “I am grateful for…” Kelly submitted the following, according to a press release from Google.

I have created this Google Doodle to represent my love for cheese and rats. This Doodle will hopefully show people that it’s OK to be different and like or love weird stuff. I am grateful for cheese and rats! Kelly Meadows

The national winner will not only have their artwork distributed to computer screens across the world for a day, but will also receive $30,000 in college scholarship and $50,000 will go to the winning student’s school to improve a technology program.

Make sure to vote for “Waffles and Cheese” by Kelly Meadows from Ridgedale Elementary School.