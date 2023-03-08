MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A student from Morgantown High School has received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on a national stage this November. Sophomore Maddie Carver was watching last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when something piqued her interest.

“We saw the band and I wondered how everyone got accepted and how they chose the people,” Carver said. “So, we looked it up and saw the auditions were coming up in January so I decided to try out and said what’s the worst that could happen.”

Maddie Carver performs (Courtesy of Angela Carver)

Little did she know that it would lead to her being able to perform this November in the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“They said there were only two spots left on the drumline,” Carver said. “I didn’t really expect much to come from it, but I had to wait like over a month to get the results back and I was so nervous during that time, I was just so excited when I got the email.”

An email that contained some good and hard-to-believe news for her.

“I see the congratulations at the top, but I’m like what if they say congratulations, but sorry you didn’t make it,” Carver said. “I knew that they wouldn’t do that but I just kept reading the email and I saw that I got accepted and all my friends were very excited and yeah it was amazing.”

The honor is a culmination of all of the hard work and effort that she has put in since she started playing the drums at eight years old. She only started marching in 7th grade.

Now on Nov. 23, Carver will be a part of the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band Drumline, which will see her march with high schoolers from every state. She sees this as a chance to drum up some future opportunities and dreams.

“It’s going to keep going up and I think I’m going to be able to do some great things,” she said.

Carver’s family is raising funds so she can perform in the parade. If interested in assisting, you can Venmo @afcarver and the last four digits are 6271.