MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown student has won a national competition with NASA.

Zahra Abbas is one of 45 winners of the Power to Explore Challenge. She submitted an essay about the enabling power of radioisotopes that explored how NASA has powered its missions across the solar system.

NASA (WBOY Image)

The Power to Explore Student Challenge offers students the opportunity to learn more about reliable power systems, celebrate their own strengths and interact with NASA’s diverse workforce.

“The contest that we are celebrating today is about the power these students bring to the table,” said Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “We need that next generation to be a part of our NASA teams. Their power to explore will help us achieve our goals.”

The contests had more than 1,200 entries, and Abbas won a special prize from NASA for her work.