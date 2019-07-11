Morgantown teen participating in Nashville songwriting competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 17-year-old Morgantown native Cody Clayton Eagle is participating in the Nashville Rising Song open mic competition. He has made it to the top 21 and will perform live in front of a panel of judges and an audience.

“You go in there, they’ll line you up in a row of three, you’ll play your song and then after everybody plays their song, after all 21 contestants are finished they’ll open up a voting poll for about 15 minutes and that’s kind of when you can vote for your favorite artist,” said Eagle.

Cody received 38 percent of the fan vote in an earlier round by performing his recently-released song ‘I Will Sing,’ which was inspired by his father, David, telling him to continue to work hard and pursue his dreams.

“It means everything to me because this is what I’m trying to pursue as a career and to go down to Nashville for the first time ever and play my original song ‘I Will Sing’ and have everybody love it is just amazing,” said Eagle.

“That song really is about ‘no matter what happens I’m not going to give up, I’m not going to stop singing’ and it’s really about ‘it doesn’t matter if I have all these great things in life. This is what I love and this is what I’m going to do,'”said David Eagle. “It was amazing for me to have a conversation with my son about not giving up and him to turn around and write a song just based on that.”

David also says he is most proud of his son for making so much progress at such a young age.

“Cody does play the guitar probably three hours a day. He’d probably play more if you’d let him, but there comes a point where it’s like ‘Ok, you’ve got other things to do,'” said David Eagle. “Same with songwriting. He’s always trying to write new songs.”

Viewers can watch Nashville Rising Song live online on July 16th at 8:00 p.m. at nashvillerisingsong.com/live.

Follow Cody Clayton Eagle on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube at Cody Clayton Eagle.