MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown will host a clean-up event at two city locations on April 13 from 1-4 p.m.

As part of a partnership with Main Street Morgantown and the Mon River Revitalization Task Force, community members are invited to participate in the Love Where You Live and Work Community Clean-Up event, according to a City of Morgantown release.

“The City of Morgantown will be providing gloves, bags, and other supplies for those who need them. No registration is required to participate,” the release said.

The first location, at Mountaineer Heritage Park (Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown), will have participants cleaning the riverfront and rail trail. Free parking can be found at the Mon River Trail parking lot by the Auto Max.

The second meet-up location at 430 Spruce Street will have volunteers focus on litter cleanup and beautification efforts in the downtown area.

“We love working for the City of Morgantown and just want to give back to our community in a different way than we do in our normal roles. We would encourage our residents, community and neighborhood leaders, and businesses to join us at one of these locations. If you can’t join us, show your own property or neighborhood some extra love. Together, we can make a difference,” assistant city manager, Emily Muzzarelli, said.

Notifications will be sent out via the City of Morgantown’s social media accounts if the event is postponed or canceled.

For more information about the event, you can email callen@morgantownwv.gov.